Street Road exit to I-95 to get an overhaul. Here's what we know

A big change could be coming to the Bristol Pike (U.S. Route 13)/ Street Road (Route 132) interchange on Interstate 95 and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting the public to get a first look at the plans and offer comment later this month.

PennDOT is hosting an open house plans display on June 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bensalem Township Building at 2400 Byberry Road for the proposed project to improve the Interstate 95/Bristol Pike/Street Road Interchange in Bensalem.

A map showing where a new safety improvement project at the Bristol Pike/Street Road interchange at I-95 in Bensalem will take place. PennDOT is hosting a public meeting on June 27 for residents to offer comment and feedback on the plans.

The meeting will be an opporutnity for the public to review plans and give comments and feedback.

What's changing at the I-95 interchange in Bensalem?

The project, now in its preliminary engineering phase, includes constructing a fourth leg to the Bristol Pike/Street Road ramp intersection, providing one-way access to the southbound I-95 ramp. Bristol Pike would also be widened to accomodate the new access to I-95, a PennDOT press release states.

The new on-ramp would merge on to the existing ramp, which would be reconstructed.

The new ramp will line up with the eastbound ramp from Street Road to Bristol Pike, allowing traffic from Street Road to enter I-95 via an on-ramp instead of the current signalized instersection on Street Road, according to information on the project's website.

Red light cameras are on in Bensalem: Automated red light cameras go green in Bensalem. How many drivers can expect tickets

Construction will impact Street Road, from the intersection with the southbound ramps to and from southbound I-95 to 1,200 feet west, and Bristol Pike, from about 1,200 feet south from where it crosses under Street Road to 750 feet north of the underpass.

The project will also mean extending the ramp onto southbound I-95, possibly a retaining wall to lessen property impacts, new signals and signs to accomodate traffic changes and new drainage structures where necessary, the website adds.

Why is the Street Road exit of I-95 being reconstructed?

The project is mainly for safety impovement, but the website also says the changes should also improve the "operational effciciancy of the interchange."

The website includes the following list of reasons for the improvement project:

The I-95/Route 132 (Street Road) interchange has severe capacity and operational problems that create extensive AM and PM peak hour traffic backups causing gridlock on Route 132 (Street Road) and U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike), as well as on the ramps to and from I-95.

Traffic volumes on eastbound Route 132 (Street Road) at the I-95 interchange create an extensive queue and would be aided by diverting traffic from the intersection of the I-95 Ramps/Street Road by allowing direct access to I-95 Southbound.

The ramp from U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) onto Westbound Route 132 (Street Road) does not have a proper acceleration lane onto a high-speed road, creating a hazardous merging area.

The loop ramp from U.S 13 (Bristol Pike) onto eastbound Route 132 (Street Road) backs up due to the traffic signal for the intersection of the I-95 ramps/Street Road and makes it a difficult and dangerous merging area for the traffic that is looking to go north onto I-95.

The ramp from the interchange onto southbound I-95 does not have a long enough acceleration lane onto a high-speed roadway creating a dangerous condition.

How long will it take to fix the Street Road exit to I-95 and how much should it cost?

While PennDOT's website doesn't provide an expected end date for the new ramp, a projet budget timeline shows construction might not begin until after the 2026 fiscal year.

Altogether, the project should cost a total of more than $9.1 million under a 12-year plan.

Fetterman found 'at fault' for crash: Sen. John Fetterman 'at fault' for recent car accident, police report reveals

The preliminary engineering phase happening this year is budgeted at about $895,000, followed by a final design phase set for the 2024 fiscal year at a budget of $634,000.

PennDOT will begin right-of-way acquisitions in 2025 for $68,000 before moving on to construction. The project's long-term plan doesn't include any work in 2026.

The construction phase is execpted to cost about $6.33 million over four years, though timelines are subject to change.

What do I need to know before the meeting?

All of the current plans will be on display at the meeting later this month, but those documents are also available at the I-95/U.S. 13/Route 132 Interchange Improvement Project page.

If you have questions, need additional information or have special needs requiring assistance prior to the upcoming meeting, please contact PennDOT Project ManagerJudith Arena.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at the PennDOT Projects page.

Chris Ullery is the Philadelphia Hub Data Reporter for the USA Today Network. Reach him at cullery@couriertimes.com or find him on Twitter at @ulleryatinell.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Street Road exit on I-95 to be improved; Bensalem meeting planned