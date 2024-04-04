Street racing is illegal, dangerous and deadly in Tennessee and here's how to stop it.

It seems like every week I hear of another dangerous street racing incident.

Tennesseans value safe streets and communities. Our roads are for law-abiding drivers, not illegal street racers.

Infrastructure is one of our most important and valuable assets. Tennessee citizens’ hard-earned money goes towards maintaining our roads, interstates, and bridges, which are meant for commerce and transportation, not as playgrounds for a few bad apples. Citizens should be outraged by the destruction of their public property.

How my bill will deter illegal street racing

Street racing, takeovers and other forms of intentionally blocking roads are growing problems in our state and across the country. It’s illegal, it’s reckless and I’m committed to finding solutions to put a stop to it.

Steve Judkins, leader of Nashville Street Outlaws racing team, at his home in Nolensville, Tenn. Judkins says his team races in controlled environments, but younger street racers are giving the sport a bad name by doing "takeovers" of busy intersections to do doughnuts and burnouts.

These activities are extremely dangerous and disruptive to law-abiding drivers and local businesses. Simply put, blocking roads prevents people from getting to where they need to be.

I sponsored House Bill 2031 to deter street racing and other road-blocking activities in Tennessee. The bill will make it a Class D felony to intentionally obstruct a highway, street, and other places used for the passage of vehicles or other motor vehicles. It’s currently only a Class A misdemeanor.

House Bill 2031 will better reflect the severity of the offense and allow people to bring a cause of action for victims who suffer injury or loss as a result of an obstruction.

Related: Nashville police level charges after June drag race between Mustang, Harley turns deadly

Innocent people are dying at the hands of scofflaws

Street racing is far too prevalent on our roads. In just a six-month period in 2022, Memphis police say they made more than 300 arrests for drag racing and reckless driving. Examples in recent years have demonstrated the devastating consequences this disruptive behavior can create.

More than 60 cars blocked a Nashville intersection in November during a street racing event, with drivers doing doughnuts and burnouts. In a separate incident in Nashville, a U.S. Army veteran was killed after his vehicle was allegedly struck by a man who lost control of his car at 100 miles per hour while street racing.

In 2022, a 3-month-old boy in Memphis was critically injured when the vehicle he was in was hit by drag racers, causing brain bleeding, a fractured head, a strained neck and bruising to his liver. And in Knoxville last year, police say two drag racers hit another vehicle, killing a 65-year-old driver and seriously injuring two children.

There are too many tragedies without regard for human life

Injuries and deaths at the hands of street racers are both tragic and avoidable. These reckless individuals must be held accountable.

Travel and commerce are also halted with street takeovers and local businesses can lose customers. Tennesseans’ livelihoods are being negatively impacted because people choose to break our laws and desecrate our roads.

Earlier this year, a group of more than 100 vehicles participating in illegal street racing took over a South Memphis intersection. One resident told a local news outlet it’s like “the wild, wild west.”

There have been far too many tragedies in this state and country at the hands of reckless drivers with no regard for human life. We will not allow Tennessee’s roads to be taken over and our law-abiding drivers to be taken hostage.

I hope my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will vote yes to protect Tennessee roads. Supporting this important bill will help protect the lives, jobs, and safety of us all.

Jody Barrett

State Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson, represents District 69 of the Tennessee House of Representatives. His district includes Hickman, Lewis and part of Dickson counties.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Illegal street racing: Tennessee House bill will deter this crime