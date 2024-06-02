Street near Findlay Market closed off after man was shot, police say

A portion of Findlay Street near the Findlay Market has been closed off after a man was reportedly shot Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police Lt. John Cunningham.

The man was shot in the leg on the 1800 block of Elm Street sometime before 3 p.m., according to Cincinnati police Lt. John Cunningham. As a result, police have closed off Findlay Street between Central Parkway and Elm Street.

Active shooter Findlay Market Cincinnati l. Rounds of shots fired as we passed on the peddle wagon with friends. CPD now with guns drawn. #CINCY @ShereeWLWT @MikeDardisWLWT @wlwt pic.twitter.com/YXnFoaQ1Zj — Scott Ford (@GreatScottFord) June 2, 2024

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown and no other information is available at this time, Cunningham added.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man shot in leg near Findlay Market in Cincinnati, police say