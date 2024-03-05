Street flooding caused by apparent water main break leaves mess in Orlando neighborhood

Some Conway residents are waking up to a mess in their neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Utility crews are at an apparent water main break along East Michigan Street near Conway Gardens Road.

Channel 9 arrived around 4 a.m. and saw at least one block of East Michigan Street covered in water.

East Michigan Street and Conway Gardens Road.

It’s not clear what led to the flooding, but Orange County Fire Rescue and Orlando Utilities Commission are both at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol noted a crash at that intersection around 2:30 a.m. on its website.

#BreakingNews a water main break is flooding streets in the Conway area. @OUCreliableone @OCFireRescue and @OrangeCoSheriff are at the corner of Michigan St and Conway Gardens rd. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/gX86weXjTD — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) March 5, 2024

Reporter Q McCray has reached out to officials from OCFR, OUC and FHP for more details.

