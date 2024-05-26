Street fair comes to Alvarado Transit Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fair welcomed in summer by helping people plan their seasonal activities.

ABQ Ride allowed the public to stroll through Summer at the Alvarado Street Fair at the Alvarado Transportation Center in Downtown Albuquerque.

Visitors got to hear music, shop from local vendors, enjoy food and refreshments, and even get some information about all that’s going on in the city this season.

“Events like this really help to revitalize Albuquerque and make people feel like they can feel safe here. I think it’s a really good opportunity for people to come together, and check out this historic building and go down to the Saturday market down the street as well,” said ABQ Ride Marketing Specialist Sean Friend.

The event was the first of four fairs at the transportation center that will take place every last Saturday of the month through August.

The event series is part of the Downtown Forward Plan, which is working to provide a safe, vibrant, and inclusive community for residents.

