Street Cam Shows Moment of Deadly Nashville Plane Crash

Five people died in a small plane crash along Interstate 40 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday night, March 4, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The aircraft was a single-engine plane, they said.

Police said that at around 7:40 pm on Monday, the control tower at John Tune Airport got a message from the pilot saying they were experiencing engine failure and needed emergency approval to land. While approval was given, the plane did not make it, and crashed next to the interstate.

Traffic camera footage of the incident shows the moment the plane crashed. Credit: SafetyVid.Org/TDoT via Storyful