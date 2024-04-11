Streamlined system aims to connect people with family doctors

Health Minister Adrian Dix says for the first time the government has a provincewide understanding of how many people are seeking a primary care provider, as well as practitioners' availability to take on new patients. (CBC - image credit)

Amid a family doctor shortage, B.C. has announced a new online system where people looking for a primary care provider will be connected with practitioners who can take on new patients.

Officials say it's the first time the government will have a provincewide view of how many people are looking for a family doctor and what capacity providers have to welcome new patients.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says his ministry has been developing an end-to-end service to speed up the process.

"That means more of us and more of our families, friends and neighbours will be attached with a family doctor or nurse practitioner sooner," said Dix.

The service opens on April 17.

Last year, the province said there were 895,000 people in B.C. without a family doctor.

How it works

The new system links three existing platforms: the Health Connect Registry, the Panel Registry and the Clinic and Provider Registry.

To start, anyone looking for a primary care provider can register themselves on the Health Connect Registry.

Practitioners will be able to upload information on the Panel Registry about how much room they have on their patient lists.

Meanwhile, primary care clinics can upload their information on the Clinic and Provider Registry.

A team of 70 co-ordinators will then be able to digitally refer patients to practitioners who have availability.

The province says it should take about four weeks from the time a patient is referred to a practitioner until they are "attached."

Prior to linking the three platforms, Dix says much of the work was done manually.

"We are doing the work required to transform our primary care system," he said.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix speaks at a press conference addressing the recent cyber-attack and potential data breach of Health Employers Association of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. on August 1, 2023

Dix says the new system will speed up the process of connecting people with primary care providers. (Ethan Cairns/CBC)

Doctors of B.C. president Dr. Ahmer Karimuddin says the new system will allow practitioners to review and accept new patients online, instead of spending time filling out lengthy paperwork.

He says it will also provide a much better understanding of the needs of the patient and what type of practice would best suit them.

"This is actual progress. This is actual hope," he said.

In a statement, Bernice Budz, CEO of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of B.C., said the new system will bring health professionals together to deliver patient-focused comprehensive care.

"Stronger primary care delivery is achieved when nurses, nurse practitioners and family physicians centre the needs of patients, focusing on how we can positively influence health and wellness in our communities," she said.

Room for around 170,000 new patients, says province

Right now, the province says there are close to 310,000 people registered on the Health Connect Registry who are looking for a family doctor.

More than 87 per cent of family physicians and nurse practitioners have uploaded their data on the panel registry, according to the province. And more than 800 doctors have said they're available to consider up to around 170,000 new patients.

Once the system is live, the ministry says co-ordinators will contact patients with updates via email and phone, before eventually rolling in text support.