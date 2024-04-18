How to stream the high-profile Massachusetts murder trial of Karen Read

With public interest peaking, Karen Read's murder trial is now underway with jury selection.

The state alleges Read killed her boyfriend Boston police officer John O'Keefe; however, Read's defense team argues that the police and other parties have colluded to frame Read for O'Keefe's murder.

The public has been transfixed by this case, with protestors advocating for Read's innocence and decrying the police's allegedly unseemly activities behind the scenes.

Here's how you can watch all the courtroom action in real time.

How to watch the Karen Read trial online

Karen Read arrives at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham for the start of jury selection in her murder trial on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

CourtTV has been covering the case against Read and the investigation surrounding Read's alleged crime since early 2022, when O'Keefe's body was found outside a Canton home.

You can find CourtTV's ongoing coverage of the Read trial here. You can also watch their live feed where CourtTV anchors report on the Read trial proceedings as they occur, as well as coverage on other ongoing legal stories.

You can also find analyses on different aspects of the trial like dissecting Read's defense team's strategy or the body camera footage of her arrest.

How to watch the Karen Read trial on TV

If you prefer to watch the courtroom drama unfold on your television screen, CourtTV can be watched on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV or AndroidTV.

Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Karen Read murder trial: How to watch the trial TV and streaming