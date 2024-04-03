Stream advisory — raw sewage in Shoal Creek

GALENA, Kan. — A stream advisory has been issued for a section of Shoal Creek, located south of Galena.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says residents and animals should not enter the water at this time.

KDHE says the advisory is a result of a raw sewage release near Joplin, and that the City is working to address the source of the problem.

According to KDHE, the advisory is a warning of potential high levels of bacteria and contaminants in Shoal Creek and Spring River.

The stream advisory along Shoal Creek starts at the Missouri state line and continues where Shoal Creek enters Spring River near the Oklahoma state line in Cherokee County.

KDHE will end the advisory when sewage plant operations are repaired and bacteria testing shows that coming in contact with the water is once again safe.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.