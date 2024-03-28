Stray showers possible Thursday
Major League Baseball opens its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
Despite recent bumpy inflation readings, consumers feel price increases will continue to fall in the year ahead.
Judge Scott McAfee will hear arguments Thursday on motions brought by former President Donald Trump and former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer seeking to have the charges on the election interference case dismissed.
In the wake of Universal Music Group's (UMG) public spat with TikTok, which saw the label pulling its full catalog from the video app earlier this year, the company is doubling down on its deal with Spotify. On Thursday, UMG announced an expansion of its strategic relationship with the streaming music service that will focus on "music discovery and social interaction" as well as enhanced fan experiences. The addition of music videos is included among these new features in the U.S.
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.
The sentence concludes a dramatic fall for a onetime billionaire who presided over the largest crypto collapse in history.
March Madness continues tonight with the Sweet 16 games.
The Chiefs-Dolphins game last season on Peacock was the first NFL playoff game to be streamed exclusively.
This week: The first human Neuralink patient controlling a computer with his thoughts, Dyson enters the US robot vacuum market with the 360 Vis Nav and Apple wants to bring Google's Gemini AI to iPhones
BMW says EVs, gas cars sharing same platform is the 'right solution' for customers; company is all-in on its two-pronged strategy.
How will the G League Ignite's disappointing final season impact their draft-eligible players?
The United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The U.S. Department of Justice sued Apple Thursday over monopolistic practices. The complaint accuses Apple of molding its privacy and security practices in ways that benefit the company financially. "Apple deploys privacy and security justifications as an elastic shield that can stretch or contract to serve Apple’s financial and business interests," it says.
Somak Sarkar allegedly stole more than 5,000 documents, including “strategic NBA information” from the Timberwolves before he was fired earlier this year.