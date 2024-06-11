Stray bullets strike elderly woman sitting on walker in Brooklyn

An 84-year-old woman was hit with a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Monday, police sources said.

The victim was sitting on a walker near the corner of Foster Ave. and Brooklyn Ave. in East Flatbush when a man started firing bullets at a group of people just before 6:50 p.m., according to the sources.

“That’s normally her hangout spot,” said a 39-year-old man who came to the woman’s aid. “She’s there everyday.”

The man and a 36-year-old friend, who both declined to provide their names, were playing dominoes in a nearby basement when they heard about a dozen shots and ran out to the street.

“About four old ladies and one gentleman were running up the street shouting, ‘They’re shooting! They’re shooting!’” said the witness.

The woman was shot twice in the left arm as she enjoyed the weather with a friend, according to the witnesses.

“They were in shock,” the younger man said of the women. “I took my undershirt off and tied her wounds up. I got shot twice myself, so I know what it’s about.”

As the group waited for an ambulance to arrive, the victim called her family and told them what happened.

“She was strong and she was on the phone with family members,” said the older man. “She was even being humorous about it. She was saying, ‘If you had been here they’d have shot you, too!’”

Medics rushed her to Kings County Hospital, where she was expected to survive the shooting, according to police.

Cops made no immediate arrests.

As of Sunday, 15 people had been shot in 14 incidents in the NYPD’s 67th Precinct so far this year, according to the most recent NYPD data.

The figure marked a downtick from the same time frame last year, when 21 people had been shot in 17 different incidents in the precinct, which covers East Flatbush and Remsen Village.