Stray bullets hit two in Tompkins Square Park in East Village; NYPD says injuries not life-threatening

A gunman opened fire in a Manhattan park Saturday, wounding two innocent park goers enjoying the balmy weather, police said.

Gunshots rang out in Tompkins Square Park near Ave. A and E. 9th St. in the East Village about 12:47 p.m. as scores of park goers enjoyed Saturday’s 60-degree temperatures, cops said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s shot in the buttocks and a woman in her 50s with a gunshot wound to the right hip.

EMS took both victims to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Neither injury is believed to be life-threatening, cops said.

Both victims were hit by stray bullets, cops said. It was not immediately clear who the gunman, who ran off, was targeting.

No arrests have been made. Cops said the gunman was wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie with white lettering and was carrying a tan tote bag.

Cops on Saturday were scouring the area for surveillance footage that could help them identify the shooter.