Stray bullet that hit jogger traced to man doing target shooting, Louisiana cops say

Jogging through a Louisiana neighborhood nearly got a teenager killed when he crossed paths with a man target shooting from atop a levee, according to investigators.

It happened Saturday, April 20, in Luling, about a 25-mile drive west from New Orleans.

“A 50-year-old male was target shooting on the levee when a 17-year-old male that was jogging ran into the path of fire and was shot,” the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The 17-year-old suffered from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital.”

The identity of the victim and his condition have not been released.

Investigators say the man accused of shooting the teen was found and is in custody. Details of any charges have not been released.

Levees are embankments built to hold back water and can provide an elevated view of the surrounding area.

The levee where the suspect was standing is near the 500 block of Cypress Street, which is lined with single-family homes, maps show. The street is bordered by Bayou Lafourche on the north and a series of canals on the south.

Husband shoots wife, then chases ambulance taking her to a hospital, Florida cops say

Fake officer lies about woman’s husband being killed in Walmart shooting, NC cops say

Double homicide reveals ‘tax office’ was cover for ‘illicit’ club, Florida cops say