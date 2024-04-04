Strawberry sales, forever: MHS Foundation again launches perennial fundraiser

Apr. 3—Forget baseball and that old poem about a young man's fancy that you read in eighth grade English.

When it's springtime around here—that can only mean one thing.

Strawberries.

The 2024 edition of the strawberry sale for the Morgantown High School Foundation is quickly growing into full bloom.

Call it a seasonal staple for the nonprofit entity that doles dollars for academic competitions, additions to library shelves and more for the red-bricked school on Wilson Avenue.

Orders are being taken through April 21, the foundation said.

Prices for the sale this year are the same as last year.

The cost is $34 for a full flat (about 12 pints) or $17 for half a flat.

If you're a fan of the foundation—but not necessarily the fruit—monetary donations are also being accepted.

Proceeds from the sale help pay travel expenses for Morgantown High's championship academic teams while purchasing extra acquisitions that add to intellectual quality of life, such as digital titles to the library of the foreign language department.

To order, visit the MHS Foundation page on Facebook or scan the QR code on the sale's flyers displayed around town.

PayPal and Venmo orders are accepted, and orders may also be made by mail: The address is P.O. Box 1431, Morgantown, WV 26507. Make your check payable to MHS Foundation, Inc.

Orders will be ready for pick-up from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 3 in the parking lot of the WVU Coliseum.

The foundation in recent years paid for the reprinting of the acclaimed book, "Peaceful Patriot, " a biography chronicling the life and times of Thomas "Tommy " Bennett, a 1965 MHS graduate.

Bennett was recognized posthumously with the American military's highest distinction for bravery—despite his conscientious objector status during the Vietnam War.

He was a combat medic who died while saving wounded platoon-mates under fire.

Other graduates of note include Emmy-winning comedic actor Don Knotts and Charles Vest, president emeritus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Meanwhile, the foundation is also launching a campaign to restore Morgantown High's auditorium, which has fallen into ill-repair over the years.

