Strawberry moon coming on the heels of the longest day of the year. Here's when to look up

Summer has officially started, heralded not only by Thursday's solstice but with a scorching heat wave. As temperatures cool later in the evening, night owls will be treated to June's Strawberry moon, which reaches peak illumination soon. Here's what you need to know.

When is the first day of summer?

The first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere is Thursday, June 20, 2024. That's the date of this year's summer solstice.

What happens on the summer solstice?

The summer solstice, according to experts at the National Weather Service, is when the earth's tilt toward the sun reaches its maximum noontime elevation. For everywhere north of the Tropic of Cancer, the sun is at its highest point in the sky, resulting in the longest day of the year.

How many hours of daylight are on the summer solstice?

There are roughly 15 hours of daylight on the solstice, the longest day of the year. Sunrise for the Louisville area happened at 6:20 a.m. and sunset will take place at about 9:10 p.m.

What does solstice mean?

Solstice is a combination of the Latin words sol, meaning "sun," and sistere meaning "to stop," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It's derived from the Latin word solstitium. Or to put it in another way: Solstice means "sun stands still."

Is June 20 always the first day of summer?

The first day of summer changes from year to year, arriving on June 20, 21 or 22. That's because the earth's astronomical year is actually 365.25 days long, writes Space.com. That's also when the moon will be at its fullest this year.

First day of summer weather forecast for Louisville

The Louisville area will be mostly sunny and hot Thursday with a high near 95, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday night will see mostly clear skies with a low around 75.

On Friday, the weather again will be sunny and hot with a high pushing 96. Skies in the evening will be mostly clear with lows around 74 — great conditions for gazing at the full moon.

When is the full moon in June 2024?

The Strawberry Moon will shine at peak illumination after the solstice on Friday, June 21, 2024. The moon's phases in June are:

🌑 New Moon : June 6.

🌓 First Quarter : June 14.

🌕 Full Moon : June 21.

🌗 Last Quarter: June 28.

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

Similar to the Pink Moon, June's Strawberry Moon takes its name from seasonal plant growth, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Many ripening berries were ready to be harvested around this time in the northeastern United States. Other names for June's full moon from Native American tribes include the Birth Moon, Hot Moon, Blooming Moon, and the Green Corn Moon.

When is the best time to see the full moon in June 2024?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, moonrise for the Louisville area will happen by roughly 8:24 p.m. Friday, June 21, crossing the meridian at 12:58 a.m. before setting at 5:29 a.m. Saturday.

What are the dates for the four seasons in 2024?

Spring : March 19, 2024 (vernal equinox)

Summer : June 20, 2024 (summer solstice).

Fall : Sept. 22, 2024 (autumnal equinox).

Winter: Dec. 21, 2024 (winter solstice).

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Summer solstice followed by full moon during heat wave