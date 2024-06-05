Strawberry moon to bring sweet treat to June night sky, here's when to watch in Florida

There's another full moon coming. It's the strawberry moon, and it's going to be special.

For the first time since 1985, the full moon lands right on the summer solstice. That's when the sun hits the northernmost point from the celestial equator and marks the official beginning of summer with the longest day of the year.

It also means that the June full moon will be very low on the horizon, especially for a few hours right after midnight, and the thick air will paint it yellow or orange in a mostly black sky, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

When is the full moon in June 2024?

The strawberry moon will be at peak illumination on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The moon's phases in June are:

🌑 New Moon : June 6

🌓 First Quarter : June 14

🌕 Full Moon : June 21

🌗 Last Quarter: June 28

When is the best time to see the full moon in June 2024?

According to timeanddate.com, the June full moon will rise in Florida around 8:35 p.m. Friday, June 21, and pass the meridian at 12:39 a.m. before setting at 6:42 a.m. Saturday.

It will be at its brightest in the first few hours after midnight, according to the Almanac.

Why is the full moon in June called the strawberry moon?

The Strawberry moon rises over the scoreboard at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday June 4, 2023, during the winners bracket game of the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament.

Many cultures gave names to full moons at specific times of the year to help keep track of the calendar, planting and harvesting times, and other important dates. Traditionally, the full moon name referred to the entire lunar month when it happened, not just to the moon, the Farmers Almanac said.

The strawberry moon name been used by Native American Algonquian tribes and the Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered, the Almanac said. Sadly, not because it will look red (it won't). But it will look golden as it rises over the horizon.

It's also been called the blooming moon, the green corn moon, the hoer moon, the birth moon, the egg-laying moon, the hatching moon, the honey moon and the mead moon.

Most of the full moon names we're familiar with come from Native American, Colonial American, and European sources.

Is the strawberry moon a supermoon?

The first full moon in June called the Strawberry Moon sets over the Orion capsule atop NASA’s Space Launch System rocket at Kennedy Space Center, FL Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Nope, sorry. There will be four supermoons in a row this year, starting in September.

When a full moon coincides with the point in the moon's orbit that's the closest to the Earth, it's called a supermoon.

At that time, the moon at the horizon can appear around 30% brighter and around 14% larger compared to "regular" full moons, according to space.com.

When are the super moons of 2024?

Here are the four supermoons of 2024, according to EarthSky.org.

Monday, Aug. 19

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Thursday, Oct. 17

Friday, Nov. 15

When is the next full moon of 2024?

The buck moon will charge into the night sky on Sunday, June 21, 2024.

What else will be in the sky in June?

The Bootids meteor shower will be visible June 27 and 28.

Next month we'll see the Delta Aquarids meteor shower from July 12 to Aug. 23, the Perseids meteor shower from July 17 to Aug. 24, the Delta Aquarids meteor shower on July 28 and 29, and a partial lunar eclipse on July 17.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: June full moon is the strawberry moon and is rare for summer solstice