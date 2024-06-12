Strawberry Moon to appear in late June. Here's when to look up for the best view

For the first time in almost four decades a full moon will rise and on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

This full moon event ― the Strawberry Moon ― will reach its peak June 21.

Here's what to know to get the best view in Las Cruces of this celestial event.

When is the full moon in June 2024?

The Strawberry Moon will shine at peak illumination on Friday, June 21. The moon's phases in June are:

🌑 New Moon : June 6

🌓 First Quarter : June 14

🌕 Full Moon : June 21

🌗 Last Quarter: June 28

What's a Strawberry Moon?

Like the Pink Moon, June's Strawberry Moon takes its name from seasonal plant growth, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Many ripening berries were ready to be harvested around this time in the northeastern United States.

Other names for June's full moon from Native American tribes include the Birth Moon, Hot Moon, Blooming Moon, and the Green Corn Moon.

Source: Old Farmers' Almanac

Best time to see the full moon in June 2024 in Las Cruces

Moonrise in Las Cruces is 7:31 p.m. MT

Moonrise in Anthony is 7:29 p.m. MT

Moonrise in Albuquerque is 7:40 p.m. MT

Moonrise for El Paso will happen by roughly 7:28 p.m. MT

Next full Moon: The Buck Moon is set to charge into the sky on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Why does the moon sometimes appear red?

You may have noticed the moon occasionally taking on a dramatic shade of orange or red in the night sky. That's because sunlight strikes the moon's surface after passing through our atmosphere.

When the moon moves into the inner part of Earth's shadow, or umbra, according to NASA, some of the sunlight entering Earth's skies scatters before reaching the moon's surface.

Colors with shorter wavelengths, such as blues and violets, scatter more easily than colors with longer wavelengths, which include red and orange. The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during a lunar eclipse, the redder the moon appears.

Maria Cortez Gonzalez of the El Paso Times contributed to this article.

