Strawberry Hill Baking Company in Merriam forced to find new location

MERRIAM, Kan. — After 14 years, Strawberry Hill Baking Company is forced to find a new home after the owners of the building decided not to renew the tenants’ leases and build a car dealership.

From the apple cinnamon to coffee cake, Strawberry Hill Baking Company is a staple in Kansas City.

Co-owner Marc O’Leary says the new owners of the building told him last month they’re not resigning his lease or any other tenants in the building.

“We’ve been baking povitica in Kansas City for three generations and this was our forever home, or at least we thought it was,” he said.

The new owners are tearing it down to build a car dealership, Genesis of Kansas City.

“Obviously we bought the site ultimately to use it in the manner in which we are required by Genesis,” O’Leary said, “and that building as it is configured today doesn’t work as a dealership for Genesis.

Paul Walser is a partner with Walser Auto Group. He says they didn’t force out the tenants but instead are waiting until their leases are up.

Sisters Jessica and Sarah Osborne hope Strawberry Hill lands somewhere close. But O’Leary knows it’s not an easy move. They have ovens the size of vans and mixers that weigh thousands of pounds.

“There’s tons of car dealerships around here but having a povitica shop, you hardly ever see anything like that,” said customer Sarah Osborne.

“We’ve been going here since we were little kids,” said customer Jessica Osborne.

It’s a 30,000 square foot facility. They make 600,000 loaves a year and the majority of mail-order cheesecakes, shipping them all across the U.S.

“It’s difficult to build a bakery, especially quickly,” O’Leary said. “We’ve got a little bit of time left. We’ll definitely be here through the holidays. but after that, it’s a little uncertain where we’ll go.”

O’Leary said they have until March 1, 2025 to move out.

Walser tells FOX4 they plan to start demolition next year.

O’Leary hopes to plant new roots for Strawberry Hill in the same area soon.

