Strawberry Festival coming back and “berry-er” than ever

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The annual Alderson Strawberry Festival seems to be off to a promising start for 2024!

The owners of Sunset Berry Farm, who host the festival, are looking at a good crop of strawberries this year.

Last year the fun was dampened by a frost that led to a reduced strawberry crop for the 2023 season.

Kent Gilkerson, owner of Sunset Berry Farm, said he has high hopes for this year’s festivities.

“It’s gotten better, and it’s growing bigger and bigger every year. Everybody was a bit disappointed because they could only pick like one pound of strawberries, so this year, hopefully we get lots of strawberries and everybody can take a lot home with them,” said Gilkerson.

The event will be on May 25, 2024, and will encompass the Memorial Bridge in Alderson as well as Sunset Berry Farm.

There will be vendors and food trucks at both locations.

Sunset Berry Farm will also be offering their U-Pick strawberries as well as some fun activities for the kiddos.

