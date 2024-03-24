Strawberry Day in the Park returns to Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival hosted its Julian Dufreche Strawberry Day in the Park on Saturday, March 23.

Strawberry lovers gathered at Memorial Park at 10 a.m. for a day of family-friendly fun, including a wing cook-off, a car show, a bake-off, live music and a strawberry auction.

Organizers and attendees say it is one of their favorites of the year due to the funds raised going to charity.

“It’s really coming around really nice. This is one of our biggest years yet. Every year it is getting bigger and better,” said car show coordinator Jody Borne.

“The town is so friendly. Everybody can talk to everybody, great food and great entertainment. Beautiful weather, just waiting for the strawberry festival to come around the corner,” said Ponchatoula resident Bob Hatfield.

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival will be held at Memorial Park on April 12, 13 and 14.

WGNO News will be live at the festival with LBJ and Amy Russo on April 12.

