Stratham School Board candidate Jennifer Scrafford

Name: Jennifer Scrafford

Education: JD American Law School, Washington DC

Occupation: Attorney

Political or civic experience highlights: SMS School Board since 2021; SAU 16 Budget Advisory Committee 2021-2024; Deacon Stratham Community Church; Town Budget Advisory Committee 2022-2024

What would be your top three priorities if you are elected?: The primary issues I’d focus on include:1) Budget – the budget is the primary responsibility of the board. It has to be lean to diminish the burdens on taxpayers. But the budget must also be robust enough to deal with pressures from decreasing state aid and increasing special education costs.2) Changing building needs – SMS is 30 years old and faces the challenge all old buildings face. Roof and boilers are aging. Educational standards are also changing. The building needs to be changed to help today’s students be the best learners according to modern pedagogy. Accommodating special education needs, smaller meeting spaces and right-sized cafeterias are important and will have to be a focus of the board in the new term.3) Increased taxpayer input – During my last term, we asked SMS administrators to present on important issues each meeting. This allows taxpayers to understand the work of the school. I’d like to continue that effort. We also need to increase the accessibility of meetings and remote recordings and I’d like to increase attendance at in-person meetings.

How should the school district handle requests to remove books from the library or curriculum?: As a parent, I trust the experts in the school to choose books for the students. Any book I may disagree with gives me the opportunity to open conversations with my kids about how I would interpret that book. I love the chance to explore and debate difficult issues with my kids. That is what education is all about!

SMS just passed a policy about books in the library, ultimately relying on the board as the final arbiter. Happy to share that with any voter.

Do you support the expansion of education freedom accounts in New Hampshire?: The SMS Board has never voted on this issue.

What else should voters know about your views on local schools and public education?: When we moved to N.H. in 2015, SMS was mentioned over and over as a great place for kids. All three of my kids have been through SMS. I want it to be the best school it can, challenging students and being inclusive and supportive of students who may need extra services. Public education is essential for a robust and democratic society.

