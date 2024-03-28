Stratham man faces felony charge for stealing gold bracelet from Exeter Jewelers

EXETER — A 21-year-old Stratham man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing a gold bracelet from Exeter Jewelers on Water Street.

Nicholas K. Dresser was arrested Wednesday on one felony count of theft by authorized taking, a Class A felony. He turned himself in on an active arrest warrant and was released on personal recognizance.

The Exeter Police Department is actively investigating the theft of jewelry from Exeter Jewelers on Water Street on Friday, March 22.

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said officers responded to the downtown business on Friday, March 22, at 3:54 p.m. for a report that a person had run off with a gold bracelet. The person was described as a white male wearing black pants with a red shirt, black ball cap and sunglasses.

The suspect was last seen running towards Swasey Parkway, where a silver sedan was spotted fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, police reported.

Video footage of the theft was shared on social media, and Exeter police received numerous tips regarding the incident.

“We are grateful for all of the support from our citizens in helping to solve this case," said Poulin.

Exeter Jewelers posted on its Facebook page Monday that the gold bracelet was returned.

Dresser is scheduled to be arraigned on June 6 at the Brentwood District Court.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Stratham man charged with stealing gold bracelet from Exeter Jewelers