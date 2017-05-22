Strasburg leads Nationals over Braves

Atlanta Braves' Matt Kemp singles in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Sunday, May 21, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg struck out a season-high 11 batters, allowing five hits in 7 2/3 innings as the Washington Nationals beat the Braves 3-2 in Major League Baseball on Sunday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Strasburg (5-1) improved to 7-1 in his last nine starts against Atlanta. After Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double in the eighth that chased Strasburg, Koda Glover struck out Nick Markakis to end the inning and finished the six-hitter for his third save.

Daniel Murphy hit a second-inning homer off Jaime Garcia (1-3) and the Nationals added two unearned runs in the third.

YANKEES 3, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Brett Gardner hit his eighth home run, one more than this 2016 total, and CC Sabathia won consecutive starts for the first time since last June to help New York avoid a three-game sweep.

Rookie Aaron Judge made a full extension diving backhand catch on the right field warning track in the sixth to rob Evan Longoria of a tying extra-base hit, starting a double play that doubled up Corey Dickerson at first.

Didi Gregorius had four hits, including an RBI single, as New York won for just the fourth time in 11 games.

Sabathia (4-2) allowed two runs and four hits in five-plus innings, and Dellin Betances got four outs for his second save.

Chris Archer (3-3) struck out a season-high 12, giving up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

ANGELS 12, METS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout homered, doubled and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam and Los Angeles built a 9-0 lead by the third inning as it avoided a three-game sweep. Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte also homered for the Angels.

Matt Reynolds, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce hit home runs as the Mets tried to rally.

Cron's long slam highlighted a five-run first, and Trout hit his 14th homer and Marte followed with a home run in the second that brought the withdrawal of Tommy Milone (1-2), who tied a career high by allowing eight runs.

Jesse Chavez (4-5) gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Marco Estrada (3-2) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings, Devon Travis hit a three-run homer and Toronto prevented a three-game sweep with its second win in nine games against Baltimore this season.

Travis connected in the first inning off Wade Miley (1-2) following a two-out error and a single.

Joe Smith struck out Chris Davis with two on in the eighth, and Roberto Osuna got three outs for his sixth save.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Minor (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings to win for the first time since Aug. 28, 2014, and Brandon Moss hit two of Kansas City's four home runs in a doubleheader opener.

Minor, a 29-year-old left-hander who missed two seasons with a shoulder injury, relieved Jake Junis with a 5-2 lead in the fifth, two outs and two on. He walked Max Kepler, retired Kennys Vargas on a popout then pitched a perfect sixth.

Kelvin Herrera pitched a one-hit ninth for his ninth save.

Salvador Perez and Jorge Bonifacio also went deep for the Royals.

Phil Hughes (4-3) gave up five runs and six hits — including three homers — in four innings.

INDIANS 8, ASTROS 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Yan Gomes homered and tied a career high with five RBIs as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep.

Gomes' third-inning homer off Joe Musgrove (3-4) gave the Indians a 3-1 lead, and Cleveland added three more runs in the fourth. The Indians are 5-1 against Houston this season, dealing the Astros two of their three series losses.

Danny Salazar (3-4) yielded three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

ROCKIES 6, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie pitcher Kyle Freeland hit one of Colorado's four solo homers off Bronson Arroyo (3-4) and Colorado improved the NL's best record to 28-17.

Freeland (5-2) gave up four runs — three earned — in 5 2/3 innings. Joey Votto and Scott Schebler homered off him in the sixth.

Freeland doubled and hit his first major league homer off Arroyo (3-4), connecting on a 71 mph pitch for a drive to right field. Carlos Gonzalez, DJ LeMahieu and Pat Valaika also had solo shots off Arroyo, who has given up 15 homers.

Greg Holland remained perfect in 19 save chances.

Cincinnati has lost eight of nine, with none of its starters going more than 5 1/3 innings.