Strangers surprise OK woman with wheelchair accessible storm shelter

WANETTE, Okla. (KFOR) – Aspen Baxter came home from a doctor’s appointment Friday, February 22, 2024, to find a surprise—the kindness of strangers coming together to add a wheelchair accessible storm shelter at her home.

While it might look like a concrete box to some, it will be a life-saving tool for Baxter in more ways than one.

“It makes me so emotional because I’m so thankful,” said Baxter.

A freak reaction to medication left Baxter paralyzed in 2021.

“I haven’t been able to walk or feel from the waist down ever since,” said Baxter.

She turned her outcome into an opportunity by sharing her story on social media, growing a large following.

“I basically encourage other people who are disabled or have mental and physical illnesses to just get out there and continue to live life no matter what you go through,” said Baxter.

It was through her posts that her followers learned of her fear of tornadoes.

“We lost our house to the May 19, 2013 tornado,” said Baxter. “I was very traumatized by the situation.”

The storm shelter at her home was not wheelchair accessible.

“I was just having to basically throw myself down the steps and we eventually got a stair slide to where I was able to slide in on a beanbag,” said Baxter.

A follower and total stranger put a plan in motion to help her.

“A gentleman that I’ve never met in my life,” said Baxter.

He searched for someone to build a wheelchair accessible storm shelter and surprise her with it at her home. It was a surprise that was a year in the making.

When Baxter returned to her house from her appointment, she saw Superior Saferooms adding the final touches to the shelter.

“I can roll right in. It’ll fit my family, our dogs and everything,” said Baxter.

Evan Rhodd owns Superior Saferooms, which donated the shelter and all the materials.

“The installation of these really do not take a long time at all. Roughly two hours,” said Rhodd. “It was just a humbling experience. And I was just so gracious of the opportunity to do something like this for somebody.”

Baxter was able to meet Rhodd during the installation but said she was working on setting up a meeting with the stranger who made the shelter happen.

“I still haven’t met them,” said Baxter. “I’m hoping to because what they did was amazing.”

