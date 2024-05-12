Stranger tips over port-a-potty, trapping mom and 4-year-old girl inside, NH police say

A man tipped over a portable toilet, trapping a mom and her 4-year-old daughter inside, following an argument, New Hampshire police reported.

The mother and child were unable to escape the port-a-potty until onlookers turned it upright in the incident on Wednesday, May 8, at Deerfield Park, Manchester police said in a May 10 news release.

Onlookers told officers the man and woman argued near the portable toilet before she went inside to assist her daughter, police said.

The man pushed the port-a-potty over from behind, police said. It landed on the door, trapping the mom and daughter inside. They were “covered in feces and bodily fluids,“ police said.

The two were not hurt, police said. The man and woman did not know each other.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Manchester man on charges of criminal mischief and criminal restraint, police said. He also threw something at an officer, resulting in a charge of assault on a police officer.

Manchester is about a 20-mile drive south from Concord.

Derryfield Park is a 76-acre park on the east side of Manchester. It’s known “for its trails, fields, and its new playground,” according to the city.

