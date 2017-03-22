This Stranger Did the Most Selfless Thing to Help a Mom Flying With Twins

From Woman's Day

Traveling with children is no easy task, especially when a long plane ride is involved.

One mother's already tough day traveling with her twin babies turned into a nightmare when a flight attendant informed her that she couldn't hold them both on her lap, according to a touching story shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page.

"A gate worker took this woman's car seat, meaning she would now have to hold both babies since they weren't old enough to sit up on their own in a seat," contributor Mackenzie Murphy wrote in the post. "When she sat down on the plane, a flight attendant immediately told her she couldn't hold both babies, and would have to leave the flight."

Before the mother could could gather her things to get off the plane, a stranger volunteered to hold one of the babies for her during the entire flight.

"Without a complaint this woman fed the other woman's baby and burped him," Mackenzie wrote. "Her own daughter started crying. This mom, so calmly, went on to explain to her young daughter that 'our job is to help other people. This mom is all by herself with no help, and really needs another mom to help.'"

Major props to that selfless stranger. Now just imagine if everyone in the world held those values.

(h/t PopSugar)

You Might Also Like