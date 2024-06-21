Strange debris found in WNC was part of SpaceX spacecraft, NASA says

WSOCTV.com News Staff
1 min read

Debris spread across western North Carolina in late May and early June was part of a SpaceX spacecraft that broke up during re-entry, NASA told ABC affiliate WLOS.

The items were expected to burn up, but several pieces were found littered across three counties, officials said Thursday.

“SpaceX has confirmed the re-entry of Dragon spacecraft trunk hardware to NASA following its service missions to the International Space Station,” a news release stated.

NASA said no one was hurt and nothing was damaged by the falling debris.

NASA officials advised anyone who finds a piece of space debris to not handle or retrieve it. Instead, residents are asked to contact the SpaceX Debris Hotline at 1-866-623-0234 or at recovery@spacex.com.

