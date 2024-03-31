Straight Talk: Carefully select contractors for home projects

BBB logo

Caution often is urged for those hiring a home improvement contractor, especially following a major storm, flood or weather event.

However, contractor scams can happen anytime, so be wary of high-pressure sales tactics, upfront fees and fly-by-night businesses. Con artists will take homeowners’ money and deliver less than quality work, or not deliver at all.

How the scam works

Home improvement scams can start with a knock on the door, a flyer or an ad. The contractor may offer a low price or a short timeframe. One common hook is when the scammer claims to be working in your neighborhood on another project and has leftover supplies.

Once started, a rogue contractor may "find" issues that significantly raise the price. If you object, they threaten to walk away and leave a half-finished project. Or they may accept your upfront deposit and never return to do the job.

Tips to spot this scam

• Watch out for "red flags." Say no to cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, handshake deals without a contract, and on-site inspections. Not all “storm chasers” are con artists, but you should always be cautious any time a home contractor contacts you first.

• Ask for references and check them out. Shady contractors will be reluctant to share this information, and scammers will not wait for you to do your homework. If possible, gather references from past customers for quality checks on work and to verify current employees' capabilities. Check them out at BBB.org to see what other customers have experienced. And always get a written contract with the price, materials, and timeline. The more detail, the better.

• Know the law. Work with local businesses that have proper identification, licensing, and insurance. Confirm that your vendor will get related permits, and make sure you know who is responsible for what according to your local laws and that your vendor is ready to comply.

Find trusted, vetted home improvement contractors near you at BBB.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION – Visit BBB's home improvement HQ at BBB.org/HomeImprovement for tips to make your next project a success. If you have been the victim of a scam, share your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

