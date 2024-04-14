Straight Talk: Be careful with paperwork, private info to avoid identity theft

BBB logo

Scams are designed to either steal your money or steal your identity so thieves can steal your money later. Scammers have all kinds of techniques to collect personally identifiable information. Once they have it, they can become you, using your identity to open accounts, file taxes, or obtain medical coverage.

How identity theft scams work

With enough information, a scammer can take over your identity and commit a wide range of crimes. They can make false applications for loans and credit cards, withdraw money from your bank account, or obtain services in your name. They can also sell your information to others on the internet.

Identity theft may take a long time to detect. Scammers typically ensure that bills and statements for new accounts are not sent to your address. You may not notice what is happening until the scammer has already inflicted substantial damage on your assets, credit, and reputation.

If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, it is very important to act quickly. Visit www.identitytheft.gov for more information on how to stop and recover from identity theft.

Tips to spot identity theft

Look for unexplained withdrawals, charges, and accounts. Review your bank account and credit card statements regularly. Know when your bills are due; one tip-off for identity theft is when you stop receiving certain bills. This can happen because scammers have changed the address associated with your bank account or credit card. If bills do not arrive on time, follow up with your creditors. Debt collectors may call you about debts that are not yours. You can also set up automatic alerts on your accounts so you are notified every time a transaction is made.

Check your credit reports regularly for unauthorized inquiries and accounts. You have the right to check your credit report with each of the three major credit bureaus once per week at AnnualCreditReport.com. This is the only free crediting reporting service authorized by the Federal Trade Commission.

Protect yourself against identity theft

Guard your personal information. Shred any documents that have your bank account information, Social Security number, or other personal information. These include credit card applications, insurance forms, financial statements, health forms, and billing statements from utilities and phone services. Cut up expired credit and debit cards, making sure to cut through the numbers before you dispose of them.

Secure personal documents at home. If you have roommates, employ outside help, or have contractors in your home, make sure personal documents are in a safe place. Minimize personal information on checks and never include your Social Security number, driver’s license, or phone number.

Be alert to phishing attempts. Scammers are sophisticated; their phishing attempts may come via email, text, social media message, or even phone calls. Be suspicious of any unsolicited communication asking for personal information. Whether it is a supposed tech support call, an offer for a free cruise, or a charity plea, they may be after your personal information.

BBB Shred & eCycle event in Canton

Better Business Bureau’s Canton Region & Greater West Virginia plans a freecommunity shred and eCycle event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at Canton Central Catholic High School, 4824 Tuscarawas St. W in Perry Township. The event is geared for consumers and businesses to safely dispose of personal documents and unwanted electronics. For more information, go to BBB.org/SYID or call 330-454-9401.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Straight Talk: Be careful with paperwork, private info to avoid identity theft