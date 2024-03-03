Straight Talk: Beware SAT prep scams

BBB logo

SAT and ACT test dates are coming up, and students and parents approach these assessments with great importance. With college admissions and scholarships on the line, paying for tutors and test prep materials might be worth the price. BBB warns parents of scammers – with access to kids’ names and school information – who are tricking parents into paying for bogus SAT and ACT prep materials.

How the scam works

You get an unsolicited call from a person claiming to be from the College Board, the company responsible for the PSAT, SAT and AP tests, or another educational organization. The caller claims to be confirming your address, so they can send test prep materials, such as books, CDs or videos, that your child requested at school.

It seems so believable! Several people reported to BBB Scam Tracker that the caller even had their child’s name, phone number, address, school information, and/or the date and location of their child’s scheduled test.

Of course, there is a catch. The caller needs you to pay a deposit, sometimes several hundred dollars, for the materials. They claim it will be refunded when the materials are returned after a set number of days. Unfortunately, if you provide your address and credit card details, the materials will never arrive, and your deposit will never be refunded. Scammers now have your credit card number and other personal information.

In a recent BBB Scam Tracker report, a consumer shared, “Caller, Carson, stated my son had requested SAT prep materials through College Board student services. He had my address, my son’s name, date and location of the SAT test my son is scheduled to take. Caller stated they needed parental permission prior to sending documents and that I needed to give him a credit card number for collateral. We would be sent the college SAT prep materials; the materials would be free of charge for 30 days and we would need to return the materials in the envelope provided and my card wouldn’t be charged. The caller stated they send email reminders prior to the return deadline and will send shipping confirmation once the material package is mailed out. My card was charged $249.95 instantly.”

Another consumer shared on BBB Scam Tracker, “I received a call from Brad [redacted] with College Prep Tutors. Stated that my daughter (knew her name) had requested ACT and SAT study prep materials. He said that they would be sent out via USPS and were free if returned within 30 days, but needed to charge my card to initiate the process, and that it would be refunded upon return of the USB materials. He sounded very legitimate and provided a confirmation number. I should have looked further before committing as this appears to be a scam.” This consumer reported losing $250.

How to avoid test prep scams

Always be wary of unsolicited callers. Research the organization before sharing personal information or agreeing to receive services or products. Look up the business they claim to represent at BBB.org and check BBB Scam Tracker to see if anyone else has filed a report about the company.

Double check with your child. Hang up the phone, and make sure the caller’s claims are legitimate before you call back or accept a return call. Do not send any money or make a payment if there is any doubt about the call.

Understand the College Board’s practices. The College Board will never ask you for bank or credit card information over the phone or via email.

Use your credit card when possible. Credit cards may refund your money if they spot a fraudulent charge or if you report one in a timely manner. You may not be offered the same protection if you pay with your debit card or other payment options. Never agree to pay a stranger with a money wire, prepaid cards, or digital wallet, such as Cash App or Venmo.

FOR MORE INFORMATION – To learn more ways to protect yourself, go to BBB.org/AvoidScams. Find more tips and resources for younger adults at BBB.org/YA. If you have spotted a scam, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

FOR BBB INFORMATION – Visit BBB.org or call us at 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips, find our events, follow us on social media, and more!

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Families should be alert for SAT, ACT prep scams