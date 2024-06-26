Stowe Township police searching for missing endangered woman

Police in Stowe Township are asking for help from the public while they are looking for a missing endangered woman.

Officials say Da’Monica Davis has not been seen in two days. It’s unclear where she was last seen or what she was last seen wearing.

Davis suffers from mental health problems and depression, police said.

Anyone who sees Davis should call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Alleged child predator charged after being confronted by online activist group outside Giant Eagle Partial human remains found in Mercer County reservoir Man accused of carjacking woman in Hempfield while she was shopping with 4-year-old granddaughter VIDEO: Councilperson proposes Quality of Life Ticketing legislation to clean up Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts