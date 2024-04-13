Stowe Township Police Department looking for missing man who may be endangered

The Stowe Township Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Tyrone Kelly, 65, has been reported missing.

His family told police that he suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorders and that he may not be taking his medicine.

He is five feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

