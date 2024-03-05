Stow resident honored by Ameriprise Financial

Marie K. Chiarucci

Marie K. Chiarucci, CFP, CRPC, APMA a Private Wealth Advisor with Flogge, Chiarucci and Associates a financial/private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. in Hudson has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement this year.

To earn this achievement, Chiarucci, who lives in Stow, established herself as one of the company’s top advisors. She has 18 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

For details, contact Chiarucci at 330-650-2550, visit the Ameriprise office at 1315 Corporate Drive, Suite A in Hudson 44236 or visit https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/marie.k.chiarucci online.

