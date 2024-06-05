Stow-Munroe Falls school board sparks opposition with vote on new superintendent

Staff and community members fill the gymnasium at Lakeview Intermediate School to show support for the current interim superintendent Kristen Prough before the board voted to hire Felisha Gould Tuesday.

There will be a new superintendent for Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools starting Aug. 1, but the decision was far from unanimous.

The school board voted 3-2 during a special meeting Tuesday to hire the current assistant superintendent of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights schools, Felisha Gould. Board Vice President Pamela Wind and members Antoinette East-Jenkins and Kari Suhadolnik voted for Gould's hiring, while Board President Nancy Binzel and member Mike Sheehan voted against.

Stow interim superintendent Kristen Prough, right center, listens as teachers and community members share their words of support with the school board before they made their decision to hire Felisha Gould as the next superintendent Tuesday.

More than 100 people turned up at the meeting at Lakeview Intermediate School, with over 20 people addressing the school board before the vote was taken. The majority of speakers, including teachers, parents and the president of the Stow-Munroe Falls Chamber of Commerce, voiced support for Kristen Prough, who has been serving as the district's interim superintendent since the beginning of the year.

Some of those who came to the meeting became unruly before and after the vote was made, shouting in favor of Prough and questioning the board's decision.

An upset parent makes her feelings heard as she leaves a Stow school board meeting Tuesday after the board voted to hire Felisha Gould to be the district’s next superintendent despite concern from parents, teachers and staff.

Prough, after the vote, said that she would support Gould.

"We are an excellent school district, we will continue to be an excellent school district, and I look forward to working with Dr. Gould," she said.

Stow schools Interim Superintendent Kristen Prough, right center, is hugged by staff members after the school board voted to hire Felisha Gould as the district's next superintendent Tuesday.

Gould, according to her LinkedIn profile, worked for Akron Public Schools for more than 20 years in several capacities, including as a middle school and high school principal.

In 2021, Gould was one of the four finalists for Akron Public Schools superintendent. She started her educational career as a teacher in Akron and graduated from East High School. Gould also is an adjunct professor at Cleveland State University.

Gould did not appear to be present at the meeting.

Former superintendent steps down, citing health reasons

Tom Bratten, the former superintendent, stepped down as superintendent of the Stow-Munroe Falls schools on Jan. 1, citing health issues. However, he is still working for the school district as special projects administrator. Bratten also is acting as the interim director of operations until that position is permanently filled.

When Bratten left the superintendent's position, Prough was appointed to serve as interim superintendent. She has been with the Stow-Munroe Falls schools since 2017, first serving as the director of special services and, in 2020, adding the title of assistant superintendent.

School board member resigns abruptly in April

Jon Leissler resigned as school board member April 29, stating in his resignation letter he wanted to focus more on family and his career.

On May 6, the school board was prepared to vote on hiring Gould as the new superintendent but changed course amid backlash from supporters of Prough. Later, the board of education decided to delay making an official hiring until a new school board member was appointed.

Stow school board member Mike Sheehan, who voted against hiring Felisha Gould as the district's new superintendent, tries to calm the crowd after the board decided to go through with the hire despite the crowd's overwhelming support for the interim superintendent Kristen Prough.

The school board appointed Antoinette East-Jenkins to the unexpired term in a 3-1 vote, selecting her from a field of 19 candidates. The term runs through the end of 2025. Board members Binzel, Wind and Suhadolnik voted in favor of East-Jenkins' appointment; Sheehan voted against.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com

A Stow Schools staff member reacts as she heres the board vote to hire Felisha Gould to be the district’s next superintendent despite concern from teachers and parents, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Stow, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Felisha Gould selected as new Stow-Munroe Falls schools superintendent