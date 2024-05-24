‘The stove got stolen’: Thieves target appliances in homes listed for sale

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Multiple realtors are feeling uneasy after they said thieves are breaking into their properties and stealing appliances.

Scott Lewis said he had just put his property on the market this month and within a week someone broke in.

“It’s definitely a pain in the butt,” said Lewis. “I had a gas stove sitting right here and the stove got stolen.”

Lewis said the thieves also stole a bed comforter and two pillows to camouflage the appliance as they hauled it away.

“I think it was targeted because it was up for sale,” said Lewis. “This has happened to a lot of people in Oklahoma City.”

Realtor Ryan Dunn can attest to that. One of his rental properties in south Oklahoma City was also hit by thieves.

“They found a way to disassemble the lock,” said Dunn.

Dunn’s stove was stolen. He immediately went to Facebook marketplace and found it listed for sale within 30 minutes.

“It was the first one right on the list and I was like, ‘that’s my kitchen, that’s my hardware. Those are my floors, my countertop,'” said Dunn.

About a week later, Ladonna Cotton and Devon Craig were arrested by Oklahoma City Police.

According to court documents, the couple told officers “they didn’t break into the house,” however, their vehicle was caught on camera with a stove on top of it.

Both are facing charges of larceny and burglary.

“I was lucky to get the stove back,” said Dunn.

As for Lewis, the break-in at his property remains unsolved, so he along with Dunn want to warn others.

“I would just tell any of the other landlords, investors, that if they look at listing their house to get their serial number off the stove,” said Lewis.

“Those people are off the streets, but this is kind of a bigger situation. There’s a lot more people that are involved in this little ring of stealing appliances,” said Dunn.

Cotton has had three previous convictions for burglaries from homes being sold. She is currently on probation for all three of those.

If you have any information about the thefts, give Oklahoma City Police a call.

