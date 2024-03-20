Stoughton man pleads guilty to managing large-scale cocaine trafficking organization

STOUGHTON — A Stoughton man plead guilty to managing a large-scale drug trafficking organization responsible for shipping 10 to 20 kilograms of cocaine to addresses in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Acting Massachusetts District Attorney Joshua Levy said in a written statement Monday.

Patrick Joseph, 41, of Stoughton, plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine on March 14, 2024, Levy said.

Joseph was identified as the manager of the drug trafficking organization in February of 2020 when it was discovered via wiretapping that he communicated directly with cocaine suppliers in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, coordinating the transport of cocaine to the two states, according to Levy.

Cocaine hidden in air fryers and cash boxes

The cocaine was split into two-kilogram bags hidden inside air fryers and locked cash boxes within mailed parcels, Levy said. Multiple couriers under Joseph’s oversight were responsible for retrieving and delivering the parcels.

Joseph and eight of his couriers, including three men from Randolph and one man from Brockton, were arrested in May of 2021, according to a written statement. When Joseph was arrested, authorities seized 21 kilograms of cocaine, more than $100,000 cash, and various firearms in his possession.

According to the DA’s office, Joseph’s charges provide for a sentence of at least 10 years up to life in prison, five years and up to lifetime supervised release, and a fine of $10 million. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on June 20.

Stimulant-related overdose deaths increase dramatically

According to Mass.gov, stimulant-related overdose deaths, which includes cocaine, have increased dramatically over the past decade in the state — increasing 10.3% from 2018 to 2019, 22.5% from 2019 to 2020, and 20.5% from 2020 to 2021.

The largest increases in stimulant related emergency department visits are in counties in the southern part of the state. From 2019 to 2021, Plymouth County’s stimulant related ED visit rate increased by 164.9% and Bristol County’s rate increased by 68.7%.

“The multiple kilos of cocaine intercepted through the combined work of these partner agencies would have, had they reached the streets, fueled despair and violence,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason at the time of Joseph’s arrest. “The message to traffickers should be clear: the postal mail is not a safe route for you to distribute your poison and we will be as vigilant in interdicting that method of transport as we are with all other methods.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Stoughton man pleads guilty in cocaine trafficking organization case