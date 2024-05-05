Stoughton deli closes; buffet-style Haitian food at supermakets: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Iconic Romm Diamonds has new owner as Alex and Gladys Rysman passed the reins to a new family business.

End of era as Stoughton Jewish deli closes its doors after 30 years

It's the end of an era as Maxie's Delicatessen in Stoughton closes permanently after more than three decades in business. Hanging outside taped to the door is a handwritten letter from the owners thanking the community for the "beautiful years" and "support," while letting customers know they will be permanently closed. "We loved every one of you! Thank you for the support and all the beautiful memories," owner Steve Robbins and his business partner and cook Joyce Ann Silva wrote in a handwritten note taped to the door.

Food blogger serves up hot Haitian food buffet-style at Brockton and Randolph supermarkets

A local self-taught chef is sharing his gift of cooking and giving the community a taste of Haiti through his buffet-style cooking at the American Food Basket. Anyone can taste the delicious cuisine waiting in a warm pans for purchase and one group is thankful for the dishes that remind them of home. What makes this buffet so special is that it gives Haitian migrants a connection to their homeland through authentic recipes.

DA: Raynham police fatally shoot man who pointed gun with 21-round magazine at officers

Police officers fatally shot a 35-year-old man who pointed a handgun at them on Tuesday, one day after probation officers asked a judge to hold him without bail, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. Stephen Maclean, of Raynham, was shot by two of the four Raynham police officers who responded to his residence at the King Philip Street Apartments on Tuesday afternoon, Quinn said.

More than 300 students choose not to go to Brockton schools. See how school choice works

The Commonwealth’s school choice program provides options to parents. The program, in place since 1991, allows parents to enroll their children in public schools outside their hometown. While most students attend the closest school to them in their city or town, the program allows students to attend any Massachusetts public school if the school has enough room, and the district hasn’t opted out of the school choice program.

East Bridgewater baseball emerging as a contender at midway point

An at-bat worthy of the highlight reel, senior year moment and gut-check win all wrapped in one. Jaden Lovell learned a lot about the East Bridgewater High baseball team this month. Lovell, the Vikings' ace and occasional third baseman, hit a game-winning RBI base hit to right-center field, handing East Bridgewater an underdog 3-2 win over Bishop Feehan, a Division 1 team, on the road on April 19. That was the win that spiked the Vikings' (6-2) stock as the team rose atop the MIAA's first Division 4 power rankings.

