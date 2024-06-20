'The story's not over': 5 revelations from P.G. Sittenfeld interview with alumni magazine

P.G. Sittenfeld, who was released from prison last month while a federal appeals court considers whether to overturn his convictions, granted his first media interview since his release − to Princeton University's alumni magazine.

The former Cincinnati city councilman graduated from Princeton in 2007, something he often told people.

In it, Sittenfeld, 39, talks about finding God, not seeking elected office and instead shifting his career goal to becoming a writer. Some of the interview was conducted over email while he was prison, while other statements come from a series of letters he wrote to a small group of supporters while in prison. But a portion appears to have taken place early this month during a walk through his East Walnut Hills neighborhood.

The Enquirer reached out to Sittenfeld Thursday via text and phone, but could not leave a message because his voicemail was full. Previously, after Sittenfeld reported to prison, the Enquirer requested an interview. His attorney, Charlie M. Rittgers, declined and said that even if Sittenfeld decided to grant an interview, it would not be with The Enquirer.

Sittenfeld had served about five months of a 16-month sentence when the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 15 ruled that he can remain free while the appeal of his convictions for bribery and attempted extortion is pending.

A three-judge panel said his appeal presented "a close question or one that could go either way."

Here are four revelations from the Princeton Alumni Weekly story:

No interest in political career

Sittenfeld no longer has political aspirations and won't be running for elected office, he said. Instead, he intends to work as a writer.

"The biggest goals for my life are I want to be a deeply involved husband and father, and I want to be a committed Christian," Sittenfeld said. "And then, if I’m doing those two things, let whatever worldly path unfold.”

How he feels, now, he said: "You think your life in this world is, 'What's my resume?' What's my diploma?' 'What's my job?' 'What's my income?' 'How do I look?'"

He added: "I do not believe those things are my identity now."

He described being inspired by Cyrus Habib, a blind graduate of Yale Law School who served as lieutenant governor of Washington state before ending his political career to become a Jesuit priest.

Life in prison for Sittenfeld

During his time at the minimum-security federal prison camp in Ashland, Kentucky, Sittenfeld said he attended daily Bible study sessions and gave sermons in the chapel.

He also became "expert" at making cheesecake improvised from items from the prison's commissary.

Sittenfeld, who at the time of his arrest in 2020 was on track to become Cincinnati's next mayor, said he assisted an inmate he described as the "mayor of the Ashland camp." Sittenfeld would assist in a daily check of fire extinguishers and troubleshoot inmate needs.

In one of Sittenfeld's letters from prison, which were sent out by his sister, the author Curtis Sittenfeld, he wrote: "It’s not lost on me the irony that I didn’t become the Mayor of Cincy, but here I am serving as the ‘chief-of-staff’ to the ‘mayor’ of the Ashland camp.”

Cost of a prison haircut

In early June, according to the article, Sittenfeld still had the same haircut he got from a fellow prison inmate. The price for the haircut: eight tortillas.

'For better or worse'

Sittenfeld described telling his wife, Sarah, about being indicted.

He said he told her that it "must seem sort of like more than just shocking, sort of like unthinkable and confusing and foreign and unleash a million scary questions."

Her reaction, according to Sittenfeld, was to take his hand and say, “For better or worse.”

'The story's not over'

Sittenfeld sees himself as being granted the "gift" of appreciating life in deeper ways. He said he wants to tell stories and offer his experience as a comfort to others.

“I am more interested in the hearts-and-minds approach to change, rather than pulling-the-levers-of-government approach to change,” he said, adding:

"There's been way too much that's been beautiful and meaningful and redemptive in this journey for me to just say, 'Well, we live in a cruel, hard world where nonsensical or unfair things happen, end of story.' The story's not over. The story's still unfolding. And there are things, beautiful things, that are yet to happen."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: PG Sittenfeld talks to Princeton alumni magazine