SIX 100% Gluten-Free Restaurants in New York

The struggle of the gluten-free diner: find a gluten free restaurant where you can order anything off the menu AND the food is delicious enough that your gluten-gobbling compadres won't complain about how it doesn't taste like the real thing.

Eating out as a gluten-free person is...well...let's just call it what it is: A P.I.T.A. Are the fries fried in the same oil as the chicken nuggets? Are you sure this is gluten-free soy sauce? Is this "gluten-friendly" or "gluten-free?" Nevermind...I'll have the caesar salad...hold the croutons, please.

When you land upon an establishment that offers a 100% gluten free menu? That's when the heavens sing and your belt buckle loosens.

I recently spent 24 hours in New York (wearing my stretchiest stretchy pants), I made it my sole mission to find as many 100% gluten-free restaurants as I could. Here's what I discovered:

Senza Gluten

206 Sullivan Street, New York, 10012

171 Sullivan Street, New York, 10012

An Italian bistro vibe with a full menu filled with pastas that taste like actual pasta (not like beans, corn or rice).

I had the Parmigiana Di Melanzane (similar to Eggplant Parm) and the Rigatoni Funghi e Speck which was Rigatoni with mushrooms, smoked ham in a truffle cream sauce (kind of like a mushroomy carbonara). For dessert, I had their tiramisu which was absolutely incredible. Truthfully, if you only go to one gluten free restaurant in the city - I would recommend Senza Gluten.

Rigatoni Funghi e Speck from Senza Gluten NYC (Amber Kemp-Gerstel)

Erin McKenna Bakery

248 Broome Street, New York, 10002

Baked good are the hardest to come by as a gluten-free eater. I recently had a gluten-free red velvet cupcake from Sprinkles and it tasted like a chocolate corn muffin. No, thank you. Erin McKenna's Bakery has a lot to choose from and I tried several items. The Lemon Blueberry Loaf was a 10/10. The cupcakes were not my favorite and the Brookie was good but not a must-try.

Baked Goods from Erin McKenna's Bakery in Lower East Side (Amber Kemp-Gerstel)

Lilli and Loo

785 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY, 10065

I love Asian cuisine. I grew up in the Bay Area of California where there were Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese restaurants aplenty. I live for a lo-mein and can eat egg rolls until until you have to roll me out of the place. Since going gluten-free four years ago, I've had to all but give up on Asian fare. The noodles, the sauce, the wrappers...all gluten filled and off limits. So, I'm sure you already know how quickly I bee-lined it for Lilli and Loo. They have lots to choose from but here are my faves: the Singapore Noodles and the Oriental Pork Dumplings. The perfect lunch or dinner.

Pan Fried Dumplings from Lilli and Loo in NYC (Amber Kemp-Gerstel)

Wild

148 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, USA

535 Hudson St. New York, NY 10014, USA

This was a late night order via UberEats but still delicious! The truffle fries were nothing to write home about but the Cowboy Burger was awesome. The bun had me reliving the glutenous memories of yesteryear and the burger was cooked PERFECTLY! I'm excited to visit one of their locations to try more of the menu. The Mediterranean Pizza is calling my name.

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024

139 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011

Best gluten free bagel, full stop. Add cream cheese. Add lox. Add capers. Go about your day gallivanting alongside the bagel-loving populous of NYC. There's really no going wrong with Modern Bread & Bagel. The pastries are legit! Also, they have an evening dinner menu featuring fried fish and chips. I HIGHLY recommend you get the fish and chips. The batter is crispy and comes complete with tartar sauce. This place is a must on your gluten-free adventures.

HONORABLE MENTION:

By The Way Bakery

574 Warburton Avenue Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706

2440 Broadway New York, NY 10024

1236 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10028

Last up, a restaurant I haven't visted BUT was stopped by TWO separate people who recommended it to me. While I was walking the city, two passersby noticed my takeout bag from Senza Gluten and immediately asked if I'd hit up By The Way Bakery. Apparently, By The Way Bakery is the gold standard for gluten-free baked goods. I have it on good authority that the cream puffs and cupcakes will make you question everything. The bakery is completely gluten free and safe for those with Celiac, since there is no risk of cross contamination. It is also dairy free and kosher. I can't wait to visit on my next trip to NYC.