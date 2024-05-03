One-Stop Shoppe

Recently I attended Shoppe Object, a home and gift trade show that takes place four times a year, twice in New York. I’m a regular fixture at craft fairs and makers markets, and I think Shoppe Object does an especially excellent job curating the vendor mix, so that every time I go I spot plenty of familiar faces but also reliably discover something fresh and exciting. Below, a few new-to-me brands at the show that particularly struck my fancy.

Let There Be Light

Calyer Ceramics GRAHAM LAMP A few weeks ago I had dinner at Chino Grande in Williamsburg, where we sat at the bar across from a large mirror encircled by stones that I made an offhand “that’s cool” comment on. When I walked past Calyer Ceramics’ booth, I was assailed by déjà vu. A similar mirror hung in the space, along with an assortment of lamps and vases that appeared to be precariously balanced on cairns. Greenpoint-based artist Michelle McLaughlin aims to create functional objects that balance modern design with raw natural elements, and the results are slightly wonky but thoroughly charming. $1,450 at CALYER CERAMICS

Hold the Phone

Merewif LANDLINE NECKLACE I don’t often dilly-dally at jewelry booths — I can either tell at a glance that they’re not my style, or the price range is simply so far off that I’d just be breaking my heart if I fell in love with a piece. But something compelled me to stop and linger at Merewif, which means “sea witch” in old English. Founder Savannah Watson takes design inspiration from elements of the sea, and I was wholly beguiled by the sinuous curves of this oyster ring, the scaly fish tails on this pendant, this itty bitty landline phone, and the detailed filigree surrounding this ace of spades card. The affordable price point was a bonus as well — I prefer to wear my jewelry hard rather than baby it, and it’s nice to know that it wouldn’t be too much of a blow if it got lost or broken. $108 at MEREWIF

A Lot on My Plate

Rest assured everything I write about is 100% something I discovered myself and love on my own terms :) thanks for stopping by and going shopping with me!