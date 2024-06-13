5 Effective Ways to Stop Impulse Buying and Save Money

Tip One: Practice Using What You Own

Over the past few months I’ve been shocked at how often I feel the urge to buy something that I already own a perfectly good version of, including, but not limited to: lip balm, cozy sweaters, and pretty ceramic mugs.

I’ve been getting in the practice of noting the desire for the item in question, and then looking in my own home to see if I own something that could serve the exact same purpose. This simple habit shift has prevented me from buying more than a handful of items I truly had no need for. Money saved, lessons learned.

Tip Two: Leverage the Power of the Pause

In a culture that promotes instant gratification, even a brief pause can be a powerful tool in the fight against impulse buying. Try writing down or snapping a photo of items you want before pulling the trigger. I’ve found that when I do this I typically quickly forget about whatever thing I thought I desperately needed in the moment. Poof, it’s gone.

Tip Three: Ditch the Credit Cards

Digital payments and contactless transactions can feel like magic, leaving us feeling very disconnected from our finances. Try leaving the credit cards at home and adopt a cash-only policy for discretionary expenses. You might also consider disconnecting your credit card from sites like Amazon that enable convenient (dangerous?) one-click buying. This simple switch can dramatically reduce frivolous spending by creating enough friction to make it easier to keep it moving.

Tip Four: Make a Love List

This one is courtesy of my pal Ashlee Piper. Jot down a list of things you love doing that feel fulfilling, productive, creative, or just plain enjoyable. When you feel the itch to shop simply refer back to your list and choose a feel-good alternative.

Tip Five: Check Yourself With These 5 Questions

When in doubt, ask yourself these questions:

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Can I afford this item without stress or debt?

Do I already own something that accomplishes the same thing?

Will this item add value into my life?

Will I use this item at least thirty times? (check out the #30wearschallenge)

Do I like my reasons for buying this item?

These tips will help you slow your roll when it comes to impulse buying, live more sustainably, and save a boatload of money. File that under #winwin.