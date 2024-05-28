Story County receives disaster declaration from President Biden after last week's tornado

Story County residents recovering from a recent tornado are eligible for disaster assistance following President Joe Biden's signing of a major disaster declaration proclamation.

Story County was joined by Adair and Polk counties after a string of tornadoes tore through the state.

The declaration, signed Friday, May 24, authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to assist Story County residents.

A major storm on May 21 deposited an EF2 tornado near Nevada, which flattened a few houses and structures as it worked its way toward Zearing.

Story County Emergency Management announced late Wednesday, May 22, that two individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Volunteers clean up the damages after a tornado touched on 650th Street east of Nevada on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Tornado leaves elongated damage path

The Story County twister first touched down around 4:30 p.m. May 21 near Johnston, carving a path more than 1,000 yards wide featuring peak wind gusts of 135 miles per hour.

The rotation eventually expired around 5:05 p.m. the National Weather Service said, lasting more than half an hour, generating damage in Cambridge and Nevada. The tornado damaged the Johnston High School. Classes were canceled the following day.

Story County officials said the tornado traveled along the eastern edge of the county, knocking down power lines, damaging houses, and scattering debris throughout the area.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras also captured the tornado crossing U.S. Highway 30 near Nevada. The camera showed a being pushed over as the tornado and debris moved across the road shortly before 5 p.m.

Spencer Grant cleans up May 22 after a powerful tornado damaged a farmhouse the day prior east of Nevada.

What aid could Story County residents receive?

Residents can apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program. The program provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery. This includes assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362. The helpline operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. Other options include registering online or downloading the FEMA app.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations whose property was damaged or destroyed by the tornado may be able to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration. Additionally, small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and private, nonprofit organizations impacted by the severe weather may be eligible to apply for working capital loans.

Applications and more information can be found on SBA's website.

