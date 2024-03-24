The story behind the Galesburg community in Sioux Falls: Looking Back

There once was a part of Sioux Falls, near downtown, known as Galesburg, or the Galesburg Addition. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, it was where all the well-to-do lived. In the years since, it has been mentioned periodically with vague descriptions and wildly shifting boundaries.

Galesburg was named for Artemas Gale, one of the founders of the Dakota Land Co., which laid claim to the land that would become Sioux Falls. His name is more often spelled ‘Artemus’, but as the former spelling is etched in stone above his grave, I’ll treat that as the correct spelling.

A map of Galesburg, land owned by Artemas Gale, one of the founders of the Dakota Land Co., which laid claim to the land that would become Sioux Falls.

Artemas Gale was born March 4, 1825 in New Jersey. He moved with his father, a merchant, to Olean, New York in 1838 at age 13. In 1854, he headed west to St. Paul, Minnesota, where he started selling dry goods and grain. Once established, he began buying land and eventually, with eight others, platted the city of West St. Paul.

Gale first visited Sioux Falls in 1868, and returned each of the next two years. He bought up a section of land, building a home in 1872 on the southeast corner of 13th Street and Phillips Avenue, about where the El Riad Shrine now stands. Gale’s original land purchase was bounded by 12th Street on the north, 18th on the south, Minnesota Avenue to the west, and 6th Avenue on the east. According to historian Charles A. Smith, this was the land originally called Galesburg.

Gale sold plots of land and donated many to the city. The land on which Irving school, Sioux Falls’ first school, was built was donated by Gale. This land is now home to the Washington Pavilion. Gale was instrumental in the building of the First Congregational church at the southwest corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. He loaned the land and later donated it to the church.

Homes were built in Galesburg. Many of the first homes in this area were made for affluent citizens, but it would not remain an area for the well-to-do. Gale believed that even the poorest resident had much to offer and had a part in creating the city. He offered pieces of land for very reasonable rates, $100, equivalent to just over $3,000 in 2024. He was never known to repossess land for late payments.

The newspaper reported on happenings in that section of the city using Galesburg as a shorthand, such as “Celebration to be held in Galesburg” or “Several cases of scarlet fever are reported in the south eastern part of Galesburg.”

Artemas Gale had a stroke in early 1907, which left him unable to get around. He moved in with his sister, Frances Carpenter. She cared for him during that time, often sitting next to his bed. On the evening of Jan. 17, 1909, he became unresponsive. Carpenter called for a doctor, but by the time he arrived, Gale had died.

Galesburg was his legacy for a time, but in the years after his death, the area morphed and changed. For a while, when the city was small, it was true to say that anything south of 12th Street and east of Phillips Avenue was Galesburg, but as the city grew, land never owned by Gale was added. There was a bit of a confusion in 1947 when Sioux Transit Co., who ran the city’s busses, announced a new service to the Galesburg Addition. At this time, its name had fallen out of common use, and those benefiting from city transit may not have even known that they lived in Galesburg.

Galesburg has mostly faded from memory. Many of the citizens who could claim they were raised in Galesburg have moved on in one way or another, but it’s never too late to revive a neighborhood. Pettigrew Heights wasn’t a thing until 2007. Galesburg could make a comeback, and the businesses and residences there would benefit from a bus driving by with Galesburg on its banner.

