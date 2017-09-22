The story behind DC Diaper Bank, a resource for parents

Corinne Cannon remembers well an especially challenging night when her first child, Jack, was an infant. He was a high-needs baby, she recalls, and she was unable to get him to stop crying and settle down – leaving her feeling frustrated and helpless.

The evening prompted Ms. Cannon to consider her own situation in the context of other mothers’ circumstances: She had support from her husband and the money to support her son. But what about mothers who perhaps hadn’t planned on having a child, and might lack one or both of those things?

“I was really floored by the physical reality of parenting, and the emotional reality of parenting,” she says. “They don’t talk about how hard it is.”

With the intent of helping other mothers in her community, Cannon began to call around to nonprofits in the area to find out what resources might be available. She learned that many nonprofits had scarce resources to offer mothers and that food stamps and funds from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) cannot be used for diapers. And yet, a baby might need eight to 10 diapers a day.

Those hard facts gave her an idea.

“I can do this; we can do this. We can solve this one,” Cannon recalls thinking to herself.

In 2010, as her son marked his first birthday, she founded DC Diaper Bank with the mission of providing diapers to families in the Washington metropolitan area. Modeled after diaper banks across the United States, DC Diaper Bank collects and distributes diapers and other care products to social service organizations already serving families in need.

“If you’re raising a child without resources, the stress and strain on both you and [your] child are huge,” Cannon says. “What we are really doing is trying to make sure that families have what they need to thrive.”

Partnering with social service organizations means that mothers and families in need potentially have more interaction with these agencies and their resources.

“We want to bring you into this larger system, and we want you to have another reason to reach out,” Cannon says. “We want this to be something that can increase the access to services.”

Sometimes a bundle of diapers, she says, can be the incentive for a family to make an appointment with a caseworker: With the financial burden of buying a pack of diapers alleviated, the family can afford the transit costs to get to that appointment. Each month, mothers can receive two packs of 25 diapers each per child.

A deep understanding

Behind Cannon’s philosophy for DC Diaper Bank is a deep understanding of what poverty entails – in particular, how poverty can affect the growth and development of a child in his or her first few years.

“It is this magical period where that child who has been welcomed into the world learns what the world is – and that world is either a place where their needs are met ... or they are in a world in which they are not confident their needs will be met,” she says.

She also maintains that the mental health of a baby’s mother is a determinant of the physical health of her child, and she says a goal of DC Diaper Bank is to let mothers know “that there is somebody fighting for you.”

Cannon is the nonprofit’s only full-time employee. She is assisted by three part-time staff members and an army of volunteers, including more than 130 ambassadors who collect diapers and other baby products to stock the shelves of the bank. Together, and with the support of donors, they distribute between 150,000 and 175,000 diapers each month to a network of more than 40 social service organizations, helping some 4,000 families on a monthly basis. The nonprofit has been set this year to distribute its 5 millionth diaper.

DC Diaper Bank also distributes baby formula, toys, and other donated items. And a new initiative, The Monthly, pairs resources for babies with feminine care products for mothers who can’t afford them.

“It is beyond the diaper,” Cannon says. “The diaper is the beginning of it, but I want to expand that view of what [it’s like to not] have what you need.”

A diaper bank partner

JoséLuis Díaz is the communications and marketing director for CCI Health & Wellness Services, a nonprofit based in Silver Spring, Md. The organization is a partner of DC Diaper Bank and has distributed more than 20,000 diapers to clients through Cannon’s efforts.