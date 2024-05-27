Stormy, Wet Pattern Returns Tuesday

Enjoy calm weather today! Memorial Day will be sunny, hot and calm with light winds. Highs will soar to the low 90s. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms this evening through early Tuesday, mainly across southern Oklahoma. Any storms could have up to golf ball size hail and 60 mph winds. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s. Waves of showers and storms will move across the state Tuesday. A few could be strong to marginally severe. Rounds of showers and storms will continue through Sunday night. A few storms could be severe with an increasing risk of localized flooding. The long range forecast suggests we will dry out more next week. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.