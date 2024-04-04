Stormy weather impacts Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The impact of the stormy weather is being felt in several communities across our region.

The rain has stopped coming down in Scranton, unlike its steadiness for the majority of Wednesday, the winds were still pretty harsh.

These mixed weather conditions left roads closed, thousands without power, and buildings damaged.

Harsh winds and heavy rain tore off a piece of the roof on Building the Kingdom of God, Religious Articles and Gift Shop in Dunmore during Wednesday night’s stormy weather as more than 26,000 people across multiple counties in northeastern Pennsylvania were left without power.

“Living at the school, we haven’t experienced anything like that, but that’s definitely crazy for people to have to deal with that, and yeah, the weather has been bad for a few days for hopefully it can get put back on,” said University of Scranton student Nora O’Connell.

The wicked weather, knocking down trees and affecting power to traffic lights caused chaos on a busy intersection in Clarks Summit.

All of it comes as no surprise to some who live in Lackawanna County.

“No, not at all. It’s typical,” said Domenic Seaffidi, a student at the University of Scranton.

In Luzerne County, fire officials even kept a close eye on bodies of water like Solomon Creek and the Susquehanna River as flood watches went into effect throughout the day.

“Right now we’re in excellent shape, even though we’ve had a lot of hydration in the last 24 hours, all of our creeks are doing well. Solomon Creek is less than a foot,” said Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney.

Even though it’s officially spring, winter weather may not be done yet, especially in higher elevations across northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I love a good snow day but I don’t think that’s going to happen so hopefully not. I feel like random things happen here like that all the time so I really wouldn’t be surprised,” said The University of Scranton Student Ciara Higgins.

More than 150 customers in Scranton have been without power, but according to PPL, an estimated restore time was at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

