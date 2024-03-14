Stormy weather, hail possible Thursday evening in metro Detroit

Stormy weather could be moving into metro Detroit this afternoon and evening, with a slight chance for large hail and strong winds.

A line of storms was moving south of Michigan this afternoon and was expected to miss the state. Stormy weather, with low chances of large hail and high winds, is possible in the afternoon and into the evening.

But there's not a lot to celebrate in the forecast for the St. Patrick's Day holiday weekend. It will be cool, cloudy, breezy, and otherwise drab.

According to meteorologist Trent Frey with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, Friday will be mostly dry with highs in the lower 50s. Saturday brings a slight warm-up to the mid-50s and a chance of showers. Sunday is expected to be cooler, with highs in the mid-40s and a slight chance for showers.

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday, and a little breezy both days.

