When will the stormy weather clear in Lexington? Cold temps, snow in the 7-day forecast

Lexington remains under a flood watch after heavy rains Tuesday, and residents likely have not seen the end of the showers. The National Weather Service has also issued a tornado watch for portions of Kentucky, including Lexington.

Tuesday evening could bring hazards such as hail and tornadoes, National Weather Service Louisville office meteorologist Kevin Farina told the Herald-Leader.

The most important thing residents should do is to stay up-to-date with the forecast, make sure they have a way to receive warnings and have a plan to shelter in a safe place in case a tornado warning is issued, Farina added.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/6LQurBgia6 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) April 2, 2024

Forecasters expect Wednesday to be cold and blustery with a 90% chance of precipitation, as well as possible thunderstorms. Wednesday night could bring snow showers, though travel disruptions are not expected at this time.

“We’re not expecting any accumulation out of it,” Farina said.

It is possible isolated spots on the road could become icy, Farina said, so Lexington drivers may want to be aware.

It’s not unusual for Lexington to see frost this time of year, Farina said, as a typical last frost date falls around late March to early April for the area.

Central Kentucky is forecast to see a “drastic change” in temperatures this week, with temperatures about 15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal Tuesday and 15 degrees below normal forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Precipitation totals for the last couple days in Fayette County are likely just a little above normal for this time of year, Farina said. The flood watch was issued because of how wet the ground is and because Lexington may see more heavy rains later Tuesday.

Here’s how the NWS seven-day forecast for Lexington breaks down:

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, with a low around 41 degrees.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with the possibility of snow mixed in at night. High around 52 degrees and low forecast at 35 degrees.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers in the morning, with rain continuing throughout the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. The high should be about 47 degrees and the low is expected to be 34 degrees.

Friday: Slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., partly sunny during the day and mostly clear at night. NWS forecasts the high will be around 48 degrees and the low will be roughly 29 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55 and a mostly clear night with a low around 33 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high around 63 degrees. A slight chance of showers at night, with a low around 44 degrees.

Monday: 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny during the day, with a high around 68 degrees.

Tornado safety tips

The NWS recommends people make preparations for potential tornadoes to stay safe. Here are some tips to help:

Listen to local news or use a weather radio to keep up-to-date with tornado watches and warnings. You can also set up notifications on your cell phone.

Make a plan to communicate with family members or roommates, including an emergency meeting place. Good shelter options include a basement, storm cellar or interior room on the lowest floor without windows.

Make sure all family members know where to go in case of a tornado, and don’t forget your pets if possible.

Help your neighbors out. This can include checking on them when you’re able, offering to share shelter space or taking CPR training.

Do you have a question about the weather in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.