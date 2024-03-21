Stormy weather ahead: Here's what you can expect in New Bedford this weekend

Spring may have sprung, but a cold front is headed to the SouthCoast this weekend.

According to AccuWeather, a storm on Saturday, March 23 is bringing snow, sleet, and cold to New England.

"A soaking rainstorm will cause problems along the I-95 corridor as the weekend gets started, with waves of rain moving in late Friday night through Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said on their website. "Expect slow travel with flooding on streets, highways, and in poor drainage areas."

A woman crosses Coggeshall Street in New Bedford with an umbrella as heavy rain falls across the region

While the northwestern part of Massachusetts will see snowflakes, thankfully the SouthCoast will be spared of any snowfall. Instead, it looks like freezing rainfall, flooding, and high wind gusts are heading this way.

With a 100% chance of heavy rainfall starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the SouthCoast, The Weather Channel predicts that the area will get anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain.

The rainfall along with 15 to 25 mile per hour winds and gusts up to 33 miles per hour will make for difficult visibility while driving. With that heavy rain, there could be some street and coastal flooding into Saturday evening.

Early rain showers will continue into Sunday morning with occasional gusts of wind over 40 miles per hour. The conditions should clear by Sunday afternoon leaving dry conditions and sunshine.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Weekend weather for the New Bedford area