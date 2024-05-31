Stormy Supercell Looms Over Northeast Denver

A supercell over Brighton, Colorado, brought lightning and hail on Thursday night, May 30, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage recorded by @jcosrangerjason shows the supercell seen from Evergreen, southwest of Denver.

“Hey #BrightonColorado we can see your #Supercell from way up here in Evergreen,” he wrote.

The NWS in Boulder issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several parts of north and east Denver on Thursday evening, warning of high wind and hail.

Baseball-sized hail was warned nearer to the heart of the storm in Henderson, Irondale, and Commerce City, south of Brighton. Credit: @jcosrangerjason via Storyful